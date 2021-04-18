RCB vs KKR | Watch: Virat Kohli turns cheerleader as Glenn Maxwell hits consecutive 50

Image Source : TWITTER RCB skipper Virat Kohli (left) cheers for Glenn Maxwell after he reaches fifty in Chennai on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell might have endured a difficult IPL last season when he shot no sixes in the entire season for now-rechristened Punjab Kings but with him coming to Royal Challengers Bangalore, things have changed for good for the Australian.

Maxwell has already shot a half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a dramatic six-run win while hammering three sixes and on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders the 32-year-old batsman took his performance to another level.

Bulgeoning three sixes and nine fours, he scored an innings-revival 49-ball 78 for the outfit, bailing them out of a spot of bother at 9/2 in 2 overs to 204/4 by the end of 20th over. A 76 runs off 34 balls by AB de Villiers also complimented the swashbuckling effort; making team's captain Virat Kohli shout out Maxwell's efforts from the dug out.

The incident happened at the end of the 9th over of first innings when Maxwell took a single to reach his consecutive half-century in just 28 balls. An enthusiastic Kohli, pleased with his teammates knocks, cheered loudly from the dugout to congratulate Maxwell.

This wasn't the first time that Kohli was seen giving similar reaction to Maxwell's big-hitting ability as similar scenes were witnessed during RCB's first match against Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

The Australian batsman shot a huge 100-meter six off the bowling of Krunal Pandya. The ball landed long back into the empty stands; leaving Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, in awe of the monstrous hit. He looked astonished as the ball went out of the ground.