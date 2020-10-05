IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match.

It will be a battle between equals when two top IPL teams -- Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) -- square-off at the Dubai International cricket stadium here on Monday.

Both teams have six points each, but on net run rate DC were ahead of RCB till the start of the Mumbai Indians-SunRisers Hyderabad match on Saturday. Both Mumbai and Hyderabad had four points each before their game began, and by the end of their match, the equation on the points table could alter.

Delhi and Bangalore are fresh from wins on Saturday. While the Virat Kohli-led RCB side thrashed Rajasthan Royal (RR), the Shreyas Iyer-captained DC defeated KKR by 18 runs.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- The DC top-order, barring Shikhar Dhawan, looks in sublime touch and has explosive Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer in their arsenal for late fireworks. DC stumper Rishabh Pant also showed signs of getting the form back after he dusted off his rustiness with a 17-ball 38-run cameo on Saturday.

- In bowling, Kagiso Rabada will once again spearhead the pace attack along with compatriot Anrich Nortje, who bowled a decent penultimate over against KKR. Rabada was expensive against KKR. However, the South African quick knows how to rectify errors.

- In the middle-order for RCB, Kohli's form was the major cause of concern for the RCB think-tank. However; the skipper's knock against KKR will be a major relief. He will get support from AB de Villiers who, too, has been amongst runs after 146 from four games.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra

