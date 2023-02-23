INDW vs AUSW Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana goes past Virat Kohli's feat in T20Is as India face Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana goes past Virat Kohli

INDW vs AUSW Women's T20 WC: India and Australia are facing in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. The Indian team are looking to make it to their back-to-back T20 finals as Australia stand in their way. Meanwhile, the team's star opener Smriti Mandhana has scaled a big feat.

Mandhana goes past Kohli

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has gone past former Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the list of most T20I matches for India. Mandhana had earlier featured in 115 T20I games, equal to Kohli. She played her 116th T20I when she took the field in India's semifinal against Australia.

Mandhana third most-capped Indian

Mandhana has now become the third most-capped Indian player in T20Is. She is only behind Harmanpreet Kaur (151) and Rohit Sharma (148) in the list. Kaur recently went past the 150 mark in the game against Ireland.

Meanwhile, Kaur raced against time to be fit for the semifinal clash. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the battle against time as she has recovered to be a match fit for India's do-or-die semifinal clash against Australia. Kaur's participation comes as a big boost for the Indian team, who are looking to go past the title favourites in the tournament. Meanwhile, Vastrakar has been ruled out of the semifinal clash due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

Three years ago, India and Australia met in a high-voltage T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. Coming into that match, India defeated the Aussies in a group stage and the showdown clash was also expected to be a thrilling contest. However, the Aussies were way too good when it mattered the most and thrashed India by 85 runs to claim their 5th Women's T20 World Cup. Come Thursday, India women would want to overturn the outcome of their previous T20 World Cup meet

