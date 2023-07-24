Ravi Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja becomes second Indian pair in Test history with 500 wickets together

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

India's star spinners Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to their illustrious caps when the duo registered a mammoth milestone in India's second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain. Both Ashwin and Jadeja helped the Men in Blue in troubling the West Indies batters and have now gone on to create a major record.

The star Indian duo has become only the second pair from their country to scalp 500 wickets while playing together in Test cricket. They achieved the feat on Day 4 of the Trinidad Test when Ravi Ashwin took two wickets in West Indies' chase of 365. The off-spinner got the wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie to achieve the 500-mark. Only one Indian pair before them got to this feat.

Anil Kumble-Harbhajan Singh first Indian pair to achieve the feat

Notably, the pair of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh is the only Indian duo to take more than 500 Test wickets while playing together. They dominated the opposition batting in the 1990s and 2000s as they shared 501 wickets in them. Kumble had 281 wickets while Harbhajan was part of the Indian team, whereas Singh had 220 with Kumble.

In the Ashwin-Jadeja pair, the off-spinner has 274 wickets to his name, while the left-arm spinner has 226 scalps.

Indians with the most wickets in partnership

501 in 54 Tests - Anil Kumble (281) and Harbhajan Singh (220)

500 in 49 Tests* - R Ashwin (274) and Ravindra Jadeja (226)

368 in 42 Tests - Bishan Bedi (184) and BS Chandrasekhar (184).

India-West Indies set fascinating final day of second Test

The second Test match enters the final day with all to play for. India have the upper hand as they have taken two wickets in their defence of 365. However, Windies have 76 runs to their name and need another 289 to script a famous win at home.

Latest Cricket News