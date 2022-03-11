Friday, March 11, 2022
     
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue, schedule for India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 2nd Test Match at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru   

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Bengaluru Published on: March 11, 2022 18:11 IST
File Photo of Indian Cricket Team
Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI

File Photo of Indian Cricket Team 

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test

Chasing an elusive international hundred for 28 months now, Virat Kohli would hope for a turnaround at his 'spiritual home' when India take on an under-prepared and injury-hit Sri Lanka in the second Test, with the action unfolding under flood lights, here from Saturday. Interestingly, the last time Kohli reached a three-figure mark, it was a 'Pink Ball' game in which India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata, back in November 2019. He had scored 136 back then.

Match Details 

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 

2:00 PM IST

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, will start on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

What Time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will begin at 2 PM IST.

What Time will the toss between India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test happen?

The toss between India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will take place at  2 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test take place?

India vs West Indies 1st Test will be played in Bengaluru.

How To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

