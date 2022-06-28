India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Weather report from Dublin; rain to delay start

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A still from IND vs IRE - 1st T20

We may be in for a delayed start.

After a complete performance from the men in blue in the first T20, Hardik Pandya and co. are all set to take on Ireland in the second and final T20 at The Village, Dublin.

Here are details on the weather forecast and the pitch report:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a slight possibility of rain interrupting just before the game starts and in the middle of the match. The match is set to start at 4:30 PM local time and there is a 53% chance of rain at around 4 PM. There is another spell of rain forecasted at around 6 PM local time. We may be in for a delayed start.

What is the pitch like?

The weather is expected to be cloudy, and with a strong wind blowing across the ground, the bowlers will extract more swing than they did in the first game. It is also expected to rain half an hour before the match and if the pitch gathers moisture, the seamers can also expect some seam movement.

How many T20 Internationals are played on the ground?

19 T20Is are played on the ground so far, of which teams batting first have won 7 times and teams batting second have won 12 times.

What is the first innings average score at the ground?

151 runs

What is the second innings average score at the ground?

135 runs

What is the highest total chased on the ground?

194/6

What is the lowest total defended on the ground?

129/8

Full squads

Team India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.