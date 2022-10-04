Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Playing XI vs South Africa: With Virat & Rahul rested for dead-rubber, will Rishabh Pant open for India?

With the T20I series already in pocket Team India will look to shuffle the pack in the final T20I against South Africa on Wednesday in Indore. Star batter and former captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are likely to be rested with Rishabh Pant expected to open for India. Shahbaz Ahmed could also feature for team India if the management decides to hand him his debut cap.

Virat Kohli rested for final T20I

Virat Kohli will be rested for the final T20I after he headed to Mumbai. The team management confirmed Virat's absence from the team on Monday evening as he has headed to Mumbai and will join the rest of the team when they depart for Australia. There are no injury concerns for Team India, while Japrit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the World Cup as well.

KL Rahul is also expected to be rested making way for another batter in the playing XI. As things stand, it is speculated that Rishabh Pant will open alongside Rohit Sharma, with Suryakumar Yadav playing at No 3. Kl Rahul's absence could also make way for Shahbaz Ahmed to make his debut while Shreyas Iyer is likely to play at No 4.

On the bowling side, the Indian team could make wholesale changes as Yuzvendra Chahal could return to the team as he seeks to become India's highest wicket-taker in the T20I format. Umesh Yadav could also feature for the Indian team as they look to test the depth of the bowling.

The match will start at 7:00 PM with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM in Indore.

India's Potential Playing XI against South Africa in third T20I:

Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

