Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs WI Live 1st Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma's India embark on new journey against West Indies
Live now

IND vs WI Live 1st Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma's India embark on new journey against West Indies

IND vs WI Live 1st Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma's India face West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at Windsor Park in Dominica. The Men in Blue kick start their campaign into the new World Test Championship final. Follow for Latest Updates.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2023 18:26 IST
India vs West Indies
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs West Indies

IND vs WI Live 1st Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma's India embark on new journey against West Indies

IND vs WI Live 1st Test Day 1: India's journey into the third World Test Championship final gets underway with an away Test series against West Indies. A team said to be undergoing some sort of transition will be up against a Windies side, facing its lowest time after the failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup in India. The series will be India's first tour to the Caribbean after 2019, where they won 2-0. India are undefeated against West Indies since 2002 and will look to keep the record intact.

Match Scorecard

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 12, 2023 6:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Dawn of a new campaign

    A Dawn of a new WTC cycle for India and possibly for a few youngsters in Indian Cricket too. A drubbing at the hands of Australia, dropping Cheteshwar Pujara, resting Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, and bringing a few new faces in - India go into the new WTC cycle with hopes for yet another time.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News