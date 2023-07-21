IND vs WI 2nd Test: Virat Kohli leads India's act of revival as Men in Blue dominate opening day

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Indian batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja led India's act of revival in the final session of Day 1 of the second India vs West Indies Test. Kohli and Jadeja joined hands in the 3rd session of the day after West Indies starred in the second session. The duo added 106 runs for the 5th wicket - the same score India made in the final session.

Former captain Virat Kohli belted a few big records as he remain unbeaten on 87 at Stumps on Day 1. He became the fifth leading-run scorer in the history of International cricket and also became the only player to score over 50 runs in his 500th International appearance. Kohli was partnered well by Jadeja, who remain unscathed on 36.

Rohit, and Jaiswal make merry before the Windies fightback

It was yet another dominating display from the Indian openers, who raced away to a strong start in the opening session. Both Rohit and Jaiswal crossed fifties in the first session as they set up another hundred-run stand for the opening wicket. India ended the first session on 121/0 before Windies made a roaring comeback into the second one.

The only session which probably belonged to the hosts came on Day 1 of the second Test. They took four wickets in session 2 as the pacers did the most damage. Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel accounted for Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane. Whereas Rohit Sharma fell to Jomel Warrican. Indians could add only 81 runs in the mid-session and lost 4 wickets. The final session produced 106 runs without the loss of a wicket.

