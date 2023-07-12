IND vs WI, 1st Test: Pitch Report to Records at Windsor Park, Rouseau, Dominica

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma will be leading India in Tests in WI for the first time

India and West Indies will renew their rivalry in Test cricket on July 12 with first of the two-match series to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica. This is the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both sides even as team India will be looking to make it their third consecutive WTC final this time around. West Indies, on the other hand, have a point to prove after not making it to the ODI World Cup but when it comes to Tests at home, they have been exceptional.

Meanwhile, India are set to hand a Test debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal who will open alongside Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill will bat at number three. It also remains to be seen if Ishan Kishan and Mukesh Kumar will get an opportunity in this Test match or even in the series. For West Indies, Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall are almost confirmed to play as Kraigg Brathwaite has confirmed they will field two spinners in the playing XI.

Pitch Report - WI vs IND

The surface at Dominica will have something in it for the fast bowlers up front with the new ball. There will be definitely some spice in the pitch and the team batting first will have to be careful. With spinners also likely to come into play later in the Test match, the first innings performance will be crucialfor both teams.

​Will Toss Matter?

West Indies will have to put up a show to make the difference with the toss. They will most probably bowl if they win the toss to make full use of early moisture in the pitch. Hoiwever, batting fourth facing the likes of Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will also be a huge task for the home team.

Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica - The Numbers Game

Basic Test Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average Test Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 246

Average 2nd Innings scores: 302

Average 3rd Innings scores: 222

Average 4th Innings scores 159

Score Stats for Test matches

Highest total recorded - 381/8 (117 Ov) by WI vs ZIM

Lowest total recorded - 141/10 (42.2 Ov) by ZIM vs WI

Full Squads -

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

Latest Cricket News