IND vs WI: Record debut-maker Tilak Varma looks to bring World Cup home for India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tilak Varma in action during IND vs WI 1st T20I

After making a stunning debut for India in the first T20I against West Indies, Tilak Varma has his eyes set on a World Cup title. Varma's quickfire 39-run knock in the opening T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium kept India on the front foot to chase West Indies' 150. He ended his maiden International duty by becoming the Indian with the highest strike rate in T20I on debut. Varma now has a World Cup win in his mind.

"Everyone has this dream of playing for the country, I never thought that I will be able to play for India so soon in my career, because, after the Under-19 World Cup, there was the coronavirus issue which happened, so I thought let me just use the opportunity that I get," Varma said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Varma keeps visualising his World Cup dream

The Mumbai Indians batter then went on to add that he keeps on visualising that he wants to win the World Cup for India. "From childhood, it has been my goal to win India the World Cup. In my mind, I always think about ways how to win the World Cup. I keep visualising every day that I will go and bat in this number and win World Cup," he said.

"Now I got the India jersey and I used to visualise, but now, it has come true, so I feel that moment (of winning World Cup) will also come soon. This is a great feeling, I can't express it, everyone asks me but I am just feeling really happy and proud. So taking it step by step, let's see how it happens," the 20-year-old added.

There are two Cricket World Cups lined up in a few months' time. The ODI World Cup is just two months away from being kicked off on October 5, while the 20-over tournament will be played from June 4 onwards next year. Varma has impressed with his fearless approach and he even collected his first runs in International cricket with a six. The youngster was instrumental in Mumbai Indians' campaign in IPL 2023, where he scored 343 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.8. As India look to keep undergoing transitions, Varma can keep the selectors interested in the shorter formats

Latest Cricket News