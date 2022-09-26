Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA 1st T20I: When and How to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I in India?

Highlights India and South Africa will face in the first T20I on Wednesday

India clinched the T20I series against Australia by 2-1

The two teams ended a five-match series at 2-2 in June

Here are all details about the 1st T20I:

When will the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa be played?

After clinching the T20I series against Australia, Team India and led by Rohit Sharma is geared up for yet another home series as they prepare to face South Africa. The Temba Bavuma-led side will have unfinished business from June when the series ended at 2-2. Ahead of the series, here are the details for when and How you can watch the 1st T20I between India and South Africa.

The 1st T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played on September 28th, Wednesday.

What is the venue for the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa?

The 1st T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

At what time will the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa match start?

The 1st T20I match between India vs South Africa will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 1st T20I between India vs South Africa?

The 1st T20I match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The 1st T20I match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

IND T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

SA T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

