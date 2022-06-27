Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team India celebrating wicket of Ireland batter in first T20I

IND vs IRE Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch 2nd match - Date, time, venue, schedule, squads

Here are all the details the second match of IND vs IRE: ​

When is the second match of IRE vs IND?

India is set to play the second T20I match against Ireland after winning the first match.

The second match is scheduled to be played on 28th June, Tuesday.

At what time will be the second match of IRE vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 9.00 PM in India.

Where will be the second match of IRE vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

Where will be the second match of IRE vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

What is the venue of the second match of IRE vs IND?

The second match will be played at The Village, Dublin.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.