IND vs IRE: These are top players in focus ahead of 2nd T20I in Dublin

India made short work of Ireland in the 1st T20I as the men in blue won by seven wickets and more than two overs to spare.

With the bat, Ireland put up a strong show despite reeling at 22/3 at one point. Led by Henry Tector's 64 off just 33 deliveries, the home team put 108 on board after 12 overs.

Opening in place of Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda top-scored for India with a brilliant 47 to take India over the line. With the 2nd T20 set to be played on June 28, these are the players in focus.

Henry Tector

By now, this name wouldn't sound so unfamiliar. Tector came in when his team was reeling at 22/3, soaked in all the pressure and put on an absolute exhibition en route to his brilliant 64 of just 33 deliveries. It wasn't just his score, but also his range of shorts that put him in focus.

India had one of the best attacks and Tector still slammed them all over the ground. He also seemed to have impressed the Indian skipper, who hinted that Henry may even get an IPL contract after a performance like that.

Heading into the final T20, Tector will be in focus, and he will surely look to replicate his performance from the first T20I.

Hardik Pandya

Although Pandya performed well enough with the bat, it was the ball that require a little attention. Pandya opened the attack for India along with Bhuvneshwar, bowled two overs, and gave away 26 runs.

Pandya bowled considerably well in the IPL, but the teams have looked to target the all-rounder in the blue jersey from ball one. It will be exciting to Pandya - the bowler will turn things around.

Umran Malik

The 'Jammu Express' made his T20 debut for India in the first T20I. The debut though did not go as anyone would have hoped for.

Malik, first of all, bowled just an over and gave away 14 runs in it. From what we saw in the first game, Umran was trying to go hard and attack the stumps. He even tried a few yorkers in the first over itself.

Although the debut may not have gone as planned, Malik has the potency to change things around and it will be exciting to see him go at it with the ball vs Ireland.