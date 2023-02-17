Friday, February 17, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer IN, Suryakumar Yadav OUT as Team India make wholesale change for Delhi Test

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer IN, Suryakumar Yadav OUT as Team India make wholesale change for Delhi Test

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Team India have opted to make a wholesale change as Suryakumar Yadav misses out while Shreyas Iyer makes his return to the side

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2023 9:14 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd Test
Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer IN, Suryakumar Yadav OUT as Team India make wholesale change for Delhi Test

Team India have named their starting line-up for the second Test match in Delhi as Shreyas Iyer returns in place of Suryakumar Yadav. The change remains India’s solitary alteration as Surya, who played in the Nagpur Test will have to sit out. Notably, KL Rahul is once again chosen ahead of Shubman Gill as the latter continues to warm the bench.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

More to Follow…

