Kerala Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Exit Poll Result 2024 Date

The Lok Sabha Elections in Kerala hold significant importance for both the Indian National Congress (INC) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Rahul Gandhi, a key contender for the Prime Ministerial position from the Congress, represents the Wayanad constituency, emphasising Kerala's strategic value for the party. In contrast, the NDA is striving to strengthen its presence in Kerala, aiming for substantial gains in the 2024 General Elections. The NDA, on the other hand, is focused on altering its political landscape in Kerala. Despite previous setbacks, the alliance is determined to establish a more significant foothold, making the 2024 elections a pivotal moment for its aspirations.

Kerala consistently records the highest voter turnout among Indian states, reflecting the engaged and active participation of its electorate. This high turnout necessitates that political parties connect effectively with voters to secure their support.

Historically, Kerala has been a stronghold for the Congress party, with the Indian National Congress (INC) securing a majority of seats in the 2019 elections. Conversely, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to win any seats.

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Kerala Lok Sabha elections held on April 26, covered all 20 constituencies in the state.

Constituencies voted on April 26:

Kasargod Kannur Vadakara Wayanad Kozhikode Malappuram Ponnani Palakkad Alathur Thrissur Chalakudy Ernakulam Idukki Kottayam Alappuzha Mavelikkara Pathanamthitta Kollam Attingal Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

In Kerala, Congress party's Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran, CPM candidates Elamaram Kareem, KK Shailaja, C Raveendranath and MV Jayarajan are in the fray. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Surendran, Suresh Gopi, V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar are also trying to open the saffron party's account from the southern state. In 2019, the BJP failed to get any seats from Kerala. Other important candidates include Thushar Vellappally (BDJS), Thomas Chazhikadan (Kerala Congress-Mani), Francis George (Kerala Congress), NK Premachandran (RSP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) and Annie Raja (CPI).

Here is the list of main candidates

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) Vs Annie Raja (CPI) Vs K Surendran (BJP) Kannur: K Sudhakaran (Congress) Vs MV Jayarajan (CPM) Vs C Raghunath (BJP) Alappuzha: KC Venugopal (Congress) Vs AM Ariff (CPM) Vs Sobha Surendran (BJP) Thrissur: K Muraleedharan (Congress) Vs VS Sunil Kumar (CPI) Vs Suresh Gopi (BJP) Attingal: Adoor Prakash (Congress) Vs V Joy (CPM) Vs V Muraleedharan (BJP) Pathanamthitta: Anto Antony (Congress) Vs Anil K Antony (BJP) Vs Dr TM Thomas Issac (CPM) Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor (Congress) Vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) Vs Pannian Ravindran (CPI) Kollam: NK Premachandran (RSP) Vs Mukesh Madhavan (CPM) Vs G Krishnakumar (BJP) Kottayam: Thomas Chazhikadan (KCM) Vs Thushar Vellappally (BDJS) Vs Advocate K Francis George (Kerala Congress) Malappuram: ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) Vs V Vaseef (CPM) Vs Dr M Abdul Salam (BJP)

Kerala Elections 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

2014

In 2014, Kerala emerged as one of the states that either effectively countered the Modi wave or did not experience it at all during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 12 seats, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 6 seats, and 2 seats went to independent candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not win any seats in the state.

UDF and LDF dominate Kerala's parliamentary seats

The UDF and LDF maintained their stronghold in Kerala, with the following candidates emerging victorious:

United Democratic Front (UDF) winners:

- Alappuzha: K C Venugopal (Congress)

- Ernakulam: K V Thomas (Congress)

- Kollam: N K Premachandran (RSP)

- Kottayam: Jose K Mani (KC(M))

- Kozhikode: M K Raghavan (Congress)

- Malappuram: E Ahamed (IUML)

- Mavelikkara: Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress)

- Pathanamthitta: Anto Antony (Congress)

- Ponnani: E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML)

- Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor (Congress)

- Vadakara: M Ramachandran (Congress)

- Wayanad: M I Shanavas (Congress)

Left Democratic Front (LDF) winners

- Alathur: Dr. A Sampath (CPM)

- Attingal: Dr. A Sampath (CPM)

- Kannur: P K Sreemathi Teacher (CPM)

- Kasaragod: P Karunakaran (CPM)

- Palakkad: M B Rajesh (CPM)

- Thrissur: C N Jayadevan (CPM)

Independent winners

- Chalakudy: Innocent

- Idukki: Adv. Joice George

Kerala's staunch rejection of BJP

Despite the nationwide wave in favour of the BJP, Kerala's electorate did not grant a single seat to the party, reaffirming the state's political leanings towards the UDF and LDF alliances.

2019

Congress-led UDF sweeps Kerala

Historic victory for UDF: In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led United Democratic FrontI (UDF) made history by winning 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala. This landslide victory underscored the UDF's dominance in the state.

Congress and allies dominate: The Congress party emerged as the major winner, securing 15 seats. ts allies also made significant gains: the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) secured one seat, and the Kerala Congress (M) captured another seat.

Lone seat for CPI(M): The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), managed to win only one seat, in Alappuzha. Despite this setback, the Left-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) continues to hold power in the state government.

Implications for Kerala politics: The results of the 2019 elections highlighted a strong preference for the UDF among Kerala's voters, setting the stage for future political contests between the UDF and LDF.

Kerala Elections 2024: When and where to watch exit poll result?

India TV news channel will provide the most reliable and accurate exit poll for the Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The exit poll was conducted in collaboration with XYZ agency. In addition, the exit polls are available on the India TV platforms listed below:

Live TV: https://www.indiatvnews.com/livetv

English Website: https://www.indiatvnews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t

X formerly Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiatv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndiaTV