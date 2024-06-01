Brydon Carse slapped with ban after breaching ECB's gambling regulations

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brydon Carse.

England pacer Brydon Carse has been banned from playing cricket after being found guilty of breaching ECB's (England Cricket Board) gambling regulations by placing 303 bets on several cricket games between 2017 and 2019.

Carse cooperated with the Cricket Regulator during the anti-corruption investigation and has been banned for 16 months, with 13 of those months suspended for two years. The 29-year-old will not be eligible for selection until August 28.

England Cricket expects that Brydon's case can serve as an "educational example" for the other cricketers plying their trade in the domestic and international circuit.

"We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket," an ECB spokesperson said.

"We support the Cricket Regulator's decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon's case. He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied that Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities.

"We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers."

The ban potentially rules Carse out of England's Test series against West Indies which will also be James Anderson's last in English colours.

With England desperate to lock in a pacer to fill the void after Anderson's retirement, Carse can be viewed as an option as he has done decently in the first-class circuit. Carse has bagged 124 wickets in 47 first-class matches at an average of 33.55, including three four-wicket hauls and five five-fors.

The Lord's Test against the West Indies starting July 10 will be Anderson's farewell Test match. The veteran fast bowler has snared 700 wickets in 187 Test appearances for England. He needs to claim eight more wickets to equal Australia's legendary leg-spinner Shane Keith Warne.