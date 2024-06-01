Supreme Court to hear Delhi govt's plea on release of surplus water from Haryana on June 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by the Delhi government on Monday (June 3) seeking Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government approached the apex court and filed a motion seeking additional water to Delhi from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal for a month amid an intense heatwave.

As per the cause list of the apex court, a vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter. The plea filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi has made the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata (BJP)-governed Haryana and the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition, saying that access to water is essential for survival and one of the basic human rights.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed the neighbouring states the provide assistance amid the severe water crisis in the national capital. He urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and UP to provide water to the national capital for one month, saying it was not the time to indulge in politics. "In this scorching heat, the demand for water has increased a lot. And the water that Delhi used to get from the neighbouring states has also been reduced. That means the demand has increased a lot and the supply has reduced. We all have to solve this together," he said.

"I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us come together and provide relief to the people of Delhi. If BJP talks to its governments in Haryana and UP and gets some water for Delhi for a month, then the people of Delhi will greatly appreciate this step of BJP. Such scorching heat is not in anyone's control. But if we all work together, can we provide relief to the people from this?" he added.

BJP stages protests in Delhi over water shortage

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP held a demonstration march from Shahidi Park to Delhi secretariat over water crisis in the national capital. BJP holds demonstration march from Shahidi Park to Delhi secretariat over water crisis in the national capital. The Delhi government has accused the Haryana government of not releasing Delhi's water share even after "so many talks."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday sharply criticised the AAP-led government over the ongoing water crisis in the city saying it has become a habit of the Delhi government to hide its inefficiency and inability during the past 10 years and blaming others for their every failure. He also said that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are continuously supplying their fixed quota of water

"It has become a habit of the Delhi government to hide its inefficiency and inability during the past 10 years. They blame others for their every failure and just avoid their responsibilities by doing social media press, conferences and court cases and misleading the public. I believe this shortage of water in Delhi is only due to the management of the government...," he said.

AAP in response to VK Saxena said, "Once again, Delhi LG is playing cheap and dirty politics with the people of Delhi. Every time Delhi faces a crisis, it is only the Kejriwal government that looks for solutions while the LG resorts to playing dirty politics. It is clear that he is an outsider who has no interest in the welfare of Delhi or Delhiites. We do not feel it necessary or appropriate to fight with him on every issue."

What is the Delhi govt doing to alleviate the water crisis?

The scorching heat that has gripped the national capital and adjoining states is one of the major reasons for the water scarcity in the national capital. Water Minister Atishi has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to deploy 200 teams across the city to prevent wastage of water. It has also taken measures like running tubewells in double shifts and using water tankers to supply water in affected areas due to the shortage.

"Water tankers are sent to the areas having a shortage of water. We are setting up a central war room for water taker supply in Delhi Jal Board. It will be headed by a senior IAS officer, will be a central command and control centre. Those who need a water tanker in their area can call on number '1916'. From there, the requests will reach the room and after which the tankers will be sent," Atishi said.

The Delhi Minister further said that complete bans are being imposed on use of portable and drinking water on construction sites and car repair/wash centres, adding that those buildings or centres found in violation of the directive will be sealed.

