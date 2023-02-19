IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australian skipper Pat Cummins blames batting approach; praises Jadeja, Axar

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pat Cummins said that the batters moved away from their proven methods.

After another embarrassing loss in the 2nd Test of the 4-match series, Pat Cummins said that the team's batters went away from their proven methods and that approach cost them the game.

“I thought they (India) bowled really well. It’s not easy out there, but perhaps some guys went away from their methods. Each batter has its own way to go about it. I don't think there's any one size fits all rule. Unfortunately, quite a few of us got out with kind of cross-batted shots which might not be our preferred method,” Cummins said after the match.

The Australian captain further went on to say that they were a little high on the tempo rate, but still, it wasn't in accordance with the plans that were made. “Two big things we talk about is the tempo of the game and the method. Maybe at times, we were a little bit too high on temp. I would rather be high tempo than low tempo though. To be honest, those wickets were difficult but maybe the method went a little bit away from what we planned to do at times.,” he said.

He also reflected on how they let go of the opportunities and good positions they were in. He also said that while the team underplayed in Nagpur, they overplayed it in Delhi. “It's disappointing, this game was a similar story to Nagpur second innings. Felt like we were in a really good position for most of it, probably a few runs short in the end. In Nagpur maybe we underplayed. We probably overplayed it here at times in the second innings. You have got to find a way to try and put pressure back on the bowlers. They are really, really good bowlers, especially in these conditions.”

Jadeja, Ashwin, and Axar were the chief architects of India's win with Jadeja hitting 70 in the first game, while Axar came into his own with the bat. Ashwin, as usual, was a tough customer to deal with the ball for them.

“Again they batted very well. They are guys who have scored Test hundreds and batted really well. I thought our plans were pretty sound most of the time but unfortunately, they built partnerships. A couple of those times the first two days, it felt like if you got yourself in (set), it was going to get a little easier The ball was getting softer and older as well. It’s something we will look at. It’s disappointing. Those small margins both games end up making a pretty big difference.

The caravan now moves to Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore where the two teams are scheduled to play the 3rd Test, starting March 1.

