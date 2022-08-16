ICC declares Women's FTP '22-'25: From India's matches to World Cup, Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN Team India

ICC released the historic first-ever Women's Future Tours Program (FTP) on the 16th of August, Tuesday. It includes an international cricket calendar, including ICC events and bilateral international series for a period of three years.

"This is a huge moment for the women's game," ICC general manager of cricket, Wasim Khan, said in a statement.

"This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years," Khan added.

Here are all the details:

How many total matches are scheduled to be played?

The FTP consists of 301 matches (seven Tests, 135 ODIs and 159 T20Is) to be played during the three-year cycle between May 2022 to April 2025.

How many matches will Team India play?

India is set to play two Tests against England and Australia along with 27 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals during the said duration.

Since the FTP started in May 2022, India have already played 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Which countries will India host?

As per the list, India will host New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Ireland at home

Where are the away series of India scheduled?

India will tour Australia, England, Sri Lanka (already played) and Bangladesh.

What are the upcoming major ICC Women's events?

Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa - February 2023

Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh - September / October 2024

Women's Cricket World Cup in India - September / October 2025

Women's T20 World Cup in England - June 2026

Women's T20 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka - February 2027

How many Tests will each country play?

Of the total seven Tests, England will play five, followed by Australia with four Tests, South Africa is set to play three Tests and India will play two Tests.

Following are some other important updates -

According to ICC, in the 2022-25 Women's Championship, teams will generally play three-match bilateral ODI series before the 2025 World Cup.

Many of these series will also be accompanied by T20 international matches, with some teams also giving their consent for the five-match WT20I series.

"All bilateral T20I matches count towards respective team rankings, which in turn serves as a primary mechanism for determining the teams that qualify for ICC global events," ICC said in its statement.

