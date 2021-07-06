ENG vs IND: Three England players test COVID positive

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES All seven members were part of England ODI team for Pakistan limited over series

With less than a month to go for much-awaited England vs India Test series, As many as seven members of England cricket team -- including four staff members -- have tested positive for COVID, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday.

The positive cases come two days before the scheduled England vs Pakistan series and have raised question over hosting of the series. However, ECB has confirmed matches will go as per schedule from July 8 in Cardiff.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members- of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," said ECB in an official release.

"Those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate," the release further mentioned.

The board also confirmed that Ben Stokes will lead England during the series and the team will be announced later in the day.

"Ben Stokes will return to England duties and captain the squad – which will be named in the next few hours. Incoming squad and support team members will follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp," said ECB.