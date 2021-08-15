ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 4 | England fielder spotted stamping on ball with spikes on

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 4 | England fielder spotted stepping on ball with spikes on

An England fielder was spotted stamping on the ball with spikes on during the second session of day four in the Lord's Test against India. The pictures from the incident went viral with people questioning if the act was deliberate.

The replays from the incident were shown on the television, and ignited instant debate on social media platforms.

In the video below, one of the two fielders kicked the ball, which led to the other fielder receiving it under his shoe. While this may look accidental, it remains doubtful whether there was a signficant damage on the ball.

It is also unsure whether the umpires examined the ball following the incident, as the ball may face distortion upon being pressed by spikes.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra wrote, "Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd"

Virender Sehwag, in his own style, raised concerns over the incident as well.

Earlier, India had a shaky start to their second innings as both openers, KL Rahul (5) and Rohit Sharma (21) were dismissed early. Indian captain Virat Kohli (20) made a confident start but was inticed by ball outside off-stump, handing an easy catch to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

England had taken a 27-run lead after putting 391 on the board in the first innings.

The five-match series is currently level at 0-0.