Ashes 2023: No Ben Foakes as England announce 14-member squad for must-win Manchester Test

Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow keeps Ben Foakes at the sidelines as England announced its squad for the 4th Ashes Test against Australia. After Bairstow's average outings in the first three matches of the series, it was being speculated that Foakes could be included in the squad for the fourth Test games but the hosts have decided to keep going with the Yorkshire man for another must-win contest.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, ECB named an unchanged 14-member squad that will take on Australia in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Notably, despite suffering from back spasms in the third Test, Ollie Robinson keeps his place in the squad.

Anderson in line to play 4th Test

Meanwhile, England are set to bring in James Anderson for the 4th Ashes Test after being excluded from the Playing XI at Headingley. Anderson had a below-par performance in the first two Ashes Tests and he was dropped to manage his workload but England captain Ben Stokes had earlier confirmed that Anderson will play the 4th Test at his home. Speaking on the veteran speedster's exclusion from 3rd Test Stokes told The Mirror, "It's a good chance for Jimmy to rest up and then get ready to charge in from the Jimmy Anderson End at Old Trafford next week."

In this case, it will be interesting to see who will be dropped from the Playing XI to call Anderson in. England might rest Ollie Robinson or Stuart Broad, both of whom have played all three Tests for the hosts.

England 1-2 down in Ashes

England are 1-2 down in the five-match Ashes series and made a comeback after winning the third Test at Headingley. Ben Stokes' men lost the first Test at Edgbaston and the second one at Lord's. Riding on the back of strong batting performances from Harry Brook, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, England won the third Test by 3 wickets.

England's squad for 4th Test:

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

