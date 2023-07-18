Pat Cummins confirms David Warner to keep his place in 4th Test, Scott Boland to warm benches

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Cricket Players

Australia captain Pat Cummins made a big selection call one day before the 4th Test of Ashes 2023. With the series locked 2-1 in favour of the Aussies, Cummins' team has one more shot to clinch the Ashes before it gets into the decider Test. For the penultimate Test at Old Trafford, the visitors will stick with David Warner to keep his place in the squad but things won't be kind for Victorian seamer Scott Boland.

Australia captain Cummins has confirmed that there will be no changes to the top five of the team which means both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will be keeping their places in the team. Moreover, Scott Boland will have to make way for Josh Hazlewood. "Josh will come in for Scott Boland, and the top order will stay the same," Cummins said ahead of the match.

However, Cummins did not reveal the complete Playing XI for the match. He acknowledged that there was discussion done on how to fit both Marsh and Green in the team. It is expected that Todd Murphy might make way if Green comes in after missing a Test due to a hamstring injury. "Part of the conversation is how do two allrounders fit in, is spin going to be important this week?"

Cummins details on Warner

The Aussie skipper went on to talk in detail about Warner and his performance in the first three games. Warner drew single figures in the Headingley Test which England won. He was dismissed by Stuart Broad, who enjoys bowling to him. "Davey didn't have his best game last week at Headingley, but prior to that, he has looked really good. He has had three 50-run (opening) partnerships, which can be rare over in England," the skipper said.

Australia did not play a Test without a spinner since 2012

Notably, it would be some record if Australia step onto the field without a lead spinner in the team. It was way back in January 2012 that the Aussies last went without a specialist spinner in the team. That game was against India at the WACA where Australia went with four speedsters.

