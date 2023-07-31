ENG vs AUS: Why Steve Smith was given not out despite Ben Stokes tremendous effort at leg slip at Oval?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ben Stokes catch attempt of Steve Smith

ENG vs AUS: Steve Smith was adjudged not-out on the final day of the fifth Ashes Test despite England captain Ben Stokes' tremendous effort at leg slip in the first session. Australia began their charge to the English target of 384 but lost three wickets in the opening session. Both the openers and Marnus Labuschagne departed as England made a comeback into the Test. It could well have been four down had Steve Smith given out in the final over of the session.

What is the incident about?

On the first ball of the 66th over of Moeen Ali, Smith pressed forward on a stump line ball but got his gloves on the way. The ball popped in the air to the leg slip, where Ben Stokes was stationed for chances like these. The England captain went full stretch up with his right hand holding a wonderful take. But the on-field umpire deemed it not out, which prompted the hosts to take a review, where Smith was adjudged not out.

Why Smith was considered not out?

The catch seemed right to the England supporters, who went bonkers to see a glove on the ultra edge. But the third umpire Nitin Menon deemed it not out. While Menon was having a look at the review, he was heard giving clarity on air. Menon said, "Catch has been taken completely. Hold on! Hold on! Go back, please go back. Oh no, he has dropped the ball when he was trying to celebrate. He was not in complete control of the catch," Menon said on air. He then turned to the umpire and Smith was adjudged not out.

Watch the Video here:

