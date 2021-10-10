DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score IPL 2021: Pant's Delhi face Dhoni's Chennai for place in final, Toss at 7 PM

Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score IPL 2021: Ball-by-ball updates from Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1 Live Updates from Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2021 16:53 IST
DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score IPL 2021: Follow Live Updates from Dubai

DC vs CSK Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Qualifier 1 Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on indiatvnews.com.

Delhi Capitals are aiming for their maiden Indian Premier League title against the Chennai Super Kings, who have won three titles so far. MS Dhoni's side won its last IPL trophy in 2018.

16.50 IST: It's the showdown between the two most consistent sides in IPL 2021 for a place in the final. Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

PREVIEW: Chennai Super Kings' old guards with an uncanny knack of owning the big stage at right moments, will start as favourites against a solid Delhi Capitals line-up led by 'young pretender' Rishabh Pant in what promises to be an exciting first IPL Qualifier here on Sunday. Capitals were the best team in the league and their 20-point finish at the group stage was an indication of their consistent performances which didn't dip due to the COVID-19 forced break. FULL PREVIEW

