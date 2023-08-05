'Bazball vs Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel': Nasser Hussain on England's 'one of sternest' task

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes with Brendon McCullum and Ravichandran Ashwin with Ravindra Jadeja

All the questions regarding England's 'Bazball' approach against were answered by the English team by denying a series win to the mighty Test Champions Australia in the recently concluded Ashes 2023. The high-octane series ended with England securing a 2-2 stalemate in the five-match series but failed to get the urn back. They made a thumping comeback after trailing 0-2 to take the next two Test matches and keep their 22-year-old unbeaten run against Australia at home intact.

However, now the English team will be up against two-time World Test Championship finalists India in subcontinent and the challenge is being said as a big one. Former England captain Nasser Hussain too predicted the same and shed light on England's upcoming tour to India in January 2024.

"It's the next test for Bazball. They said Bazball will work against one side, then they moved on to the next side. Then they moved on to New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan. The next challenge is India and everyone knows India in India is one of the sternest challenges in Test match cricket," Hussain said on ICC Review.

Bazball against Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar: Nasser

Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are nightmares to any overseas team, especially out of subcontinent on the Indian pitches. The former English batter is aware of the threat and stated that it will be these three against whom England will have to face. "It's Bazball against spin. Bazball against Ravi Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar Patel and that is going to be fascinating," he added.

He also opened on how England's bowling line-up adding that James Anderson's experience could be vital in absence of the likes of Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali. "I think especially with (Stuart) Broad going, I would like that experience (in India). Chris Woakes has stated that he's not that keen anymore of playing away from home and his record's not great away from home," Hussain said.

"We'll see, he (Woakes) might change his mind. There's been a lot of mind changes recently. But if you don't have Woakes and you don't have Broad, you will need that experience of someone like Jimmy Anderson," he added.

