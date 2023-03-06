BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch final ODI of the series | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England take on Bangladesh in 3rd ODI

BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE STREAMING: Bangladesh have rather been very dismal and lackluster in the ongoing three-match ODI series. The visiting team England have been extremely clinical in every department and they have now taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. Interestingly before this series, Bangladesh never lost an ODI series to any visiting team for the past six years. It was England who defeated them in 2017 as well.

The three ODIs will be followed by three T20Is and will begin on March 09, 2023, but as of now, the ODIs remain England's focal point and they eye a whitewash against the hosts. England will try and continue their momentum and Bangladesh on the other side will try and win the last ODI of the series to avoid an embarrassing defeat on home soil. The Bangladesh batters failed miserably in the first two ODIs and they will want to improve their performances with the bat.

LIVE STREAMING details of BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI

When will the BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI be played?

The BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI will be played on March 6, 2023

Where will the BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI be played?

The BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

When will the BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 AM IST on March 6, 2023

Where will the BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI be televised?

The match will not be televised in India as there are no official broadcasters

When can the BAN vs ENG 3rd ODI be live-streamed?

The match can be live-streamed on the Fan Code application

What are the squads for the teams?

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain

