ENG vs BAN 2nd ODI: Jos Buttler and co. chase 7-year-old record at Dhaka | READ

ENG vs BAN 2nd ODI: The English cricket team has an insane schedule and they are playing everywhere. They certainly have the luxury of fielding two different teams for the white ball and the red ball format, but it gets a bit difficult to follow them and their series. They were playing against England last week in a two-match Test series, and now they are busy playing a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh and they lead the series by 1-0. After the three-match ODI series, England will play three T20Is against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are a dangerous team, especially in their home conditions. They recently defeated India by 2-1 in an ODI series that was played in December last year. England after their victory in the last ODI are in with a chance of doing something very special. Bangladesh's last home ODI series loss was to England in 2016 and since then they have never lost an ODI series to any touring team. In the past seven years, Bangladesh have won 7 consecutive series. England with one victory in their kitty will want to go all out and end Bangladesh's streak.

In the 2nd ODI that is being played at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. England ended up scoring 326 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in their quota of 50 overs. English opener Jason Roy scored 132 runs off 124 deliveries at a strike rate of 106.45. In the process, Roy hit 18 fours and 1 six.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

