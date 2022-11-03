Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia currently has 5 points against their name but lags behind in the run-rate.

AUS vs AFG, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Afghanistan on TV, online

Australia and Afghanistan are set to take on each other in their final match of the Super 12 stage. While the Afghan boys stand eliminated from the tournament, Australia, still have a lot at stake. Before the match begins, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will Australia vs Afghanistan match be played?

The match will be played on 4th November, Friday.

What is the venue for Australia vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will the Australia vs Afghanistan a match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Australia vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Australia vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Australia Squad

Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Steven Smith

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

