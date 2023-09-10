'My tendon ripped apart': KL Rahul opens on his thigh injury ahead of IND vs PAK Super Four clash in Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul

Star India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul makes a comeback from an injury layoff in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul suffered a thigh injury in his side Lucknow Super Giants clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023. Rahul missed out on any cricket action since that game and went under the knife for his injury.

The Karnataka batter now makes the much-awaited comeback in International cricket as he has been included in India's squad for the Asia Cup. Rahul suffered a fresh niggle during his recovery period and was ruled out of the first two games of the tournament. But now he is set to return to the playing XI, having cleared the required medical tests.

Rahul opened up on his injury in a video shared by BCCI ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash on September 10. "I had a full fledged tear. My tendon was ripped apart from my quadriceps. So when it happened, my family, the franchise, the team, everybody had their fingers crossed hoping that wasn't a big tear, it was a small strain or I could get better in a couple of weeks. But once we did the scans in a couple of days we knew it was a full tear and it was clear that I could get better from this injury by undergoing under the knife," Rahul said to BCCI.TV.

'I could have made a comeback much before the Asia Cup': Rahul

The Indian star stated that he could have achieved full fitness much before the Asia Cup but a fresh niggle in his road to recovery delayed the return. "Unfortunately, in the recovery process, I developed a small niggle just before I could come back into the team, which was a big downer. I was actually I ahead a schedule, and I felt like I could come back much before the Asia Cup and give myself a lot of time and prepare myself really well," Rahul added.

Meanwhile, India face a selection headache of choosing one between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul for the upcoming matches. Kishan has impressed many in Rahul's absence and has hit four fifties on trot in ODIs. He also played a crucial 82-run knock in the first clash against Pakistan on September 2.

