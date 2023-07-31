James Anderson reveals instant reaction to Stuart Broad's retirement decision, reiterates his future call

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson and Stuart Broad

James Anderson's partner in crime Stuart Broad will end his cricket career after the 2023 Ashes series as he made the retirement announcement during the fifth Test at The Oval. Broad's retirement was made official after the end of the third day of the Test match. He received a guard of honour from the Australians when he walked out to bat along with Anderson on Day 4. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Anderson has now revealed his instant reaction when Broad told him about his decision.

Broad made his decision after the second day's play and informed Anderson and Joe Root on the third morning. Anderson revealed he was shocked to know the call. "I was a bit shocked when he (Broad) told me that. We've love playing with each other, it's been incredibly special and I'll definitely miss him," Anderson stated to Sky Sports ahead of Day 5 of The Oval Test.

The most senior England star then stated that he respects Broad's decision and was pleased to watch him end his batting career with a six. "I respect his call. He seems very clear on what he wants to do, and yesterday morning was really special getting to walk out with him on the field and watching him hit his last ball in cricket for six," he added.

Anderson reiterates his thoughts on retirement

Meanwhile, Anderson reiterated his thoughts on retirement. He stated that he is even more firm to keep going and his body is well to take the load. "I'm even more firm that I want to keep going. My body is fine and skills are fine, I'm bowling well enough, even though I've had a really disappointing by the standard I do expect from myself," he said.

A few days back, the 41-year-old stated that he still has an interest to keep going. The selection side of it is a completely different issue. If Stokesy [Ben Stokes] and Baz [Brendon McCullum] say you've not got the wickets we would have liked, I'm absolutely fine with that. But in terms of retirement, I have no interest in going anytime soon. I just feel like I've got a lot more to give."

