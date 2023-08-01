Stuart Broad achieves rare feat in Test Cricket, no Indian has ever touched this elusive milestone

Follow us on Image Source : AP Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad's name was on everybody's mind since he announced his retirement from cricket during the fifth Ashes Test. Broad was one of the biggest weapons of the English Team in Test cricket for a long time. He partnered James Anderson from 2008 onwards and became a highly celebrated pair in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Broad leaves behind a legacy and records that hard to be passed.

The 37-year-old did a double of hitting a six and taking a wicket off his final ball faced and bowled in Test Cricket. He became the first and only player to do these two things combined in the 146-year-old history of the format. He also achieved another rare milestone in the high-octane Ashes series, which no Indian has ever touched in the format. Broad has become the sixth player to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets against an opposition in Test Cricket. The speedster achieved the record against Australia in the Ashes 2023.

Broad already had over a hundred wickets against the Aussies but got to the 1000-run mark in the fourth Ashes Test. He finished his career with 153 wickets and 1019 runs against Australia in Tests.

Five players achieved the feat

Before Broad, there have been five players to make a double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets against a team. England's Wilfred Rhodes and Ian Botham achieved the feat against Australia. Whereas Australia's George Giffen and Monty Noble achieved the same against England. Apart from the Ashes participants, only West Indies' Legend Garry Sobers scaled the feat against England.

Meanwhile, no Indian has achieved the feat. In terms of Indians hitting the most Test runs against an opponent, Sachin Tendulkar stands on top with 3630 runs against Australia, but he did not take 100 Test wickets in his entire career. In the tally of Indians to take the most Test wickets against an opponent, Ravichandran Ashwin stands on top with 114 scalps but he has 543 runs against the Aussies.

