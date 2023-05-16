Arjun Tendulkar gets bitten by dog ahead of LSG vs MI clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar has been trending for various reasons throughout the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his debut in the cash-rich league this season and performed well in the first couple of matches before going for a massive 31 runs in a single over against Punjab Kings. He played four matches and picked up three wickets before being left out of the side after the game against Gujarat Titans.

While there is no clarity if he will return to the playing XI for the crucial game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, Arjun Tendulkar has suffered a freak injury with dog biting him to his bowling hand. The man himself revealed this news in a video posted by LSG Twitter handle ahead of the game.

In the video that has gone viral now, Arjun can be seen meeting his friends from LSG side - Yudhvir Singh and Mohsin Khan. While meeting the former, the left-arm pace bowler told him that a dog bit him a couple of days ago on the left-hand. "A dog bit me a day before," Arjun told Yudhvir when the latter asked him if he is doing fine.

