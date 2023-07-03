'I have decided to take break from Afghanistan Cricket': Afghan player gives bombshell statement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan Cricket Players

Afghanistan Cricket Team is set to take on Bangladesh in a limited-overs series away from home beginning on July 5. The Afghans will play three ODIs and two T20Is in Chattogram and Sylhet, respectively, and keep their preparations for the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup going. Meanwhile, ahead of the series, a player from the team has decided to take a break from the team's cricket.

Opening batter Usman Ghani, who is not part of the series vs Bangladesh, has made a bombshell statement on social media. He announced that he is taking a break from Afghanistan Cricket and accused the ACB leadership of being corrupt. "After careful consideration, I have decided to take a break from Afghanistan Cricket. The corrupt leadership in the cricket board has compelled me to step back. I will continue my hard work and eagerly await the right management and selection committee to be put in place," Ghani said in a series of posts written on Twitter.

No satisfactory response from the chief selector on my exclusion: Ghani

In further tweets, the 26-year-old stated that he will be back playing for his country as and when the right selection committee will come. "Once that happens, I will proudly return to play for Afghanistan. Until then, I am backing myself from representing my beloved nation. Despite multiple visits, I couldn't meet the chairman as he remained unavailable," he added.

The batter also stated that there was no satisfactory response over his exclusion from the team. "Moreover, the chief selector had no satisfactory response for my exclusion from all format," he said.

Ghani last played in March against Pakistan

Notably, Ghani was part of the Afghanistan squad for the T20I series against Pakistan in March and he also played two T20Is out of three. However, Ghani could not impress much with the bat. He has not played any Test match and was also not in the squad for the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Latest Cricket News