A jigsaw: Will Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson make cut? Predicting India's squad for ODI World Cup 2023

A jigsaw, a puzzle with small and differing pieces lying apart asking to be reassembled. If you ever get a big jigsaw puzzle in your hand, it would take plenty of time to first find the suitable pieces and then arrange them in a cohesive pictorial form. The Indian Cricket team's current scenario somewhere resembles a jigsaw puzzle. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj would be gunning to get onto the 22 yards in a home World Cup. But there are some others who are yet to fit in to make a complete picture for the ODI World Cup.

The Indian Cricket management and the selectors are fretting over injuries to players like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who form a big part of this puzzle. The duo occupy the crucial middle phase. The Indian team has tried various combinations at number 4 and 5 since the 2019 World Cup but these two have fairly suited themselves at these positions. But Rahul's thigh injury and Iyer's back issues have kept them out of action for quite some time. Even though reports suggest that Rahul is now available to be picked, there is no confirmation from BCCI.

The Indian Board provided medical updates on KL Rahul and Shryes Iyer in the latter part of July 2023. "Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days," BCCI's last official update on July 21 reads.

The middle muddle

No confirmation on the middle order has brought the Indian team into a middle-order muddle yet again. We have seen number 4 issues at the previous 50 over World Cups too. The top three looks fixed in the form of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli but it is the middle order, which is yet again under question. Just when Iyer fixed his place at four and gave assurances to the management, he is out of action. Iyer last played an ODI series back in January 2023 against Sri Lanka and missed the next three 50-over assignments against New Zealand, Australia and West Indies. This tempted the team to try different players at his slot. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and even KL Rahul have batted at four since Iyer's absence.

Kishan's is said to be only a top-order player and his form in the middle has not been great. Suryakumar's terrific skills in T20 Cricket have not translated into the 50-over one. Axar Patel was a one-shot trial in Windies and Rahul also batted their once against Australia. With two months left for the tournament, this spot is vacant once again if Iyer does not come.

Coming to Rahul's fifth slot, the team has tried Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya here too. If this slot is open, it would create a headache as to whom to fit in as the middle-order enforcer.

Does Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson fit in India's WC squad?

Ishan Kishan's ongoing run in International Cricket might give some assurance to the management and selectors over his consistency. Over though, he rode luck, Kishan hit three consecutive fifties in the Windies tour. He has also featured for India consistently and it seems he would be the backup keeper now. This now brings a fight for a spot between Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson.

The management has invested heavily in Suryakumar Yadav, while Samson has not got enough games, part of it was his injury early this year. The Mumbai Indians batter has played 10 of India's 12 ODIs in 2023 till now, whereas the Rajasthan Royals captain has featured in just two. This could sense what could unfold later. But if both Rahul and Iyer are not available, Yadav and Samson look like an automatic pick.

What about the bowling and all-rounders?

Once we breathe to look past the middle muddle, there are some key spots in the form of bowlers and all-rounders in the team. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya look assured of a place at probably six and seven. Now the tail. The tournament is being held in India and spinners are likely to rule. This can hint at three spinners being picked at some venues like Chennai and Lucknow but this is not true at other fast venues like Bengaluru and Kolkata. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal are the most likely spinners, while Axar Patel shall also be in the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Ireland series provides relief for the pace pack as he is likely to share the duty with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. There could be a fight between the now-fit Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur but the latter looks ahead, especially with his batting skills. Two months only remain in the World Cup and India need to pray for their players to return soon so that the pieces are arranged and fixed in India's World Cup team, which could paint the World Cup trophy picture for the Indians.

India's predicted squad for World Cup:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul*, Shreyas Iyer*, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Sira (* subject to fitness)

