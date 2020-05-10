Want to see Indian fast bowling unit having a live interaction on social media: Virat Kohli

Image Source : BCCI Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav

With the coronavirus putting a halt to all sports across the globe, athletes have resolved to social-media accounts to keep themselves and their fans engaged through various social-media posts, Q&A sessions and Live Instagram sessions. And on Sunday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he wishes to see team's fast-bowling unit in a live session together.

Talking about Indian cricketers and their Instagram sessions during a chat on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Kohli said, "You can ask anyone to come live at any time and then see how their true colors can be seen. Yuzvendra Chahal has been the biggest joker for me in this lockdown. Jasprit (Bumrah) has been a revelation, I did not he can such detailed conversation in public."

"I want to see, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami coming together, and having a conversation. I have seen what do they talk about when they come together. I want to see how much control do they have on themselves and their characters come out."

Kohli also added that he has been enjoying his time at home with wife Anushka Sharma.

"This is the longest time we have spent with each other since we have known each other. When I am on tour, I go see her. There is some or the other thing happening. one person is going to work. But this is the time when both of us have been together. We never thought we would get a time like this to spend every day with each other. It is so nice to know that there is a silver lining in every situation in life," Kohli said.

The 31-year-old also added that he has been trying to pick up new hobbies amid the lockdown period.

"I had tried to learned guitar a few times. I also baked a cake on Anushka's birthday and it turned out to be good. So I think I can cook well and I have an idea of flavors. Also, I am quite interested in learning guitar. But I think I have an inclination towards these two things."

