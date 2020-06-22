Monday, June 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. #ThankYouTaker: Mumbai Indians pay tribute to The Undertaker as legendary WWE star announces retirement

#ThankYouTaker: Mumbai Indians pay tribute to The Undertaker as legendary WWE star announces retirement

Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to share a picture of their captain Rohit Sharma posing with the World Heavyweight Champion belt.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2020 16:46 IST
Mumbai Indian pay tribute to The Undertaker
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Mumbai Indian pay tribute to The Undertaker

Mumbai Indians on Monday paid tribute to The Undertaker as the legendary WWE star announced his retirement from wrestling, hence pulling curtains on his 30-year-long illustrious career. 

Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to share a picture of their captain Rohit Sharma posing with the World Heavyweight Champion belt. The picture was captioned, "30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker #OneFamily @wwe @wweindia @undertaker."

Related Stories

The belt was presented to Mumbai Indians by Triple H after their record fourth victory last season against Chennai Super Kings in the final. 

The Phenom announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE docuseries, 'The Last Ride', saying that he has no desire to return back to the ring. 

In a series of tweets shared by WWE, Undertaker said, "I did things my way, and I'm gonna leave my way."

"You can never appreciate how long the road was until you've driven to the end. #TheLastRide," The Undertaker said on Twitter.

Sharing some of his throwback pictures from behind the scenes, the WWE said on Twitter: "The @undertaker has some "thank you's of his own to give. #ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide".

The Undertaker last appeared in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles in Wrestlemania 36. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X