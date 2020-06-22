ThankYouTaker: Mumbai Indians pay tribute to The Undertaker as legendary WWE star announces retirement

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai Indian pay tribute to The Undertaker

Mumbai Indians on Monday paid tribute to The Undertaker as the legendary WWE star announced his retirement from wrestling, hence pulling curtains on his 30-year-long illustrious career.

Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to share a picture of their captain Rohit Sharma posing with the World Heavyweight Champion belt. The picture was captioned, "30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker #OneFamily @wwe @wweindia @undertaker."

The belt was presented to Mumbai Indians by Triple H after their record fourth victory last season against Chennai Super Kings in the final.

The Phenom announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE docuseries, 'The Last Ride', saying that he has no desire to return back to the ring.

In a series of tweets shared by WWE, Undertaker said, "I did things my way, and I'm gonna leave my way."

"You can never appreciate how long the road was until you've driven to the end. #TheLastRide," The Undertaker said on Twitter.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

Sharing some of his throwback pictures from behind the scenes, the WWE said on Twitter: "The @undertaker has some "thank you's of his own to give. #ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide".

The Undertaker last appeared in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles in Wrestlemania 36.

