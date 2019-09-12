Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva enjoy pool time with Hardik Pandya | See pictures

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is making the most of his sabbatical, as he enjoys his vacations with daughter Ziva.

New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2019 7:13 IST
Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is currently on a two-month sabbatical and is enjoying his vacations with 'baby shark' daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni.

In a picture posted on Ziva's official Instagram account, the two are seen enjoying pool time with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Ziva wore a colourful costume and was clearly in a playful mode as the father-daughter duo continued to make the most of the former's vacation period. Take a look:

Dhoni last featured for the Indian team in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. There have since been speculations over his future with the Indian team since, but Dhoni is yet to publicly confirm his decision.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman served in the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir for a 15-day period after India's World Cup campaign came to an end, which kept him out of the tour to the West Indies.

While it was speculated that Dhoni may make a comeback to the side with the T20I series against South Africa, chief selector MSK Prasad revealed that the former Indian captain made himself unavailable for selection.

Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, was rested for the entirety of the tour to the West Indies, and will come back to the side in the T20Is against South Africa. The squad for the three-match Test series against the Proteas will be announced later today, and Pandya is expected to be selected.

The first of the three-match T20I series will be played in Dharamshala on September 15.

