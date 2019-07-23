Eoin Morgan stops to play with Afghan family, wins Rashid Khan's heart

Image Source : TWITTER/EOIN MORGAN Eoin Morgan posted a picture on his profile with an Afghan family, and Rashid Khan was all praise for England's World Cup-winning captain.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has been the talk of the town ever since he led the Three Lions to their first-ever World Cup title.

Morgan, who played a pivotal role as England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's on July 14, showed his spirit and sportsmanship during the course of the showpiece event which was lauded by cricket fans all across the globe.

Recently, Morgan showed great spirit and play cricket with an Afghan family. On Monday, the Irishman took to Twitter and revealed that while he was walking back home after dinner, an Afghan family asked him to play a game, to which he obliged.

The 32-year-old also posted a picture of his meeting, in which, the Afghan family can be seen all smiles. "On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family…#ThePowerofsport," tweeted Morgan.

On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family.. #ThePowerofsport pic.twitter.com/GKqy7OGgib — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 22, 2019

Afghanistan's newly appointed captain Rashid Khan, was the one among many to reply on his tweet and called him a "legend".

Legend 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 22, 2019

Morgan will next be seen playing for Dublin Chiefs in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam tournament beginning August 30.