Follow us on Image Source : PTI US Prez Joe Biden appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor

US President Joe Biden appointed Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor on Friday. Tanden will help Biden to craft and implement his domestic policy agenda. She has replaced Susan Rice as Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor. Biden announced that Neera Tanden will "continue to drive the formulation and implementation of" his domestic policy.

Neera Tanden named as Domestic Policy Advisor

"I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education," Biden said. "Tanden will be the first Asian-American to lead any of the three major White House policy councils in history," he added.

"As Senior Advisor and Staff Secretary, Neera oversaw decision-making processes across my domestic, economic and national security teams. She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three Presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade," Biden said.

"She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform. While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my Administration and the American people well. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role," he said.

Tanden currently serves as Senior Advisor

Tanden currently serves as Senior Advisor to President Biden and Staff Secretary. She served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations, as well as presidential campaigns and think tanks. Most recently, she was the President and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the Center for American Progress Action Fund, reported PTI.

Latest World News