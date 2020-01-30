Image Source : FILE Pakistani judge accused of raping woman in his private chamber (Representational image)

A Pakistani civil judge has been accused of raping a woman on the pretext of ‘hearing’ her in his private chamber. Following the incident, The accused, Civil Judge Imtiaz Bhutto has been suspended by the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court on grounds of 'misconduct'.

Reportedly, despite several notices, Civil Judge Imtiaz Bhutto, has neither joined the investigation nor appeared for any DNA tests.

As per the initial complaint of the woman reported to the Sehwan police, the magistrate called her into his chamber directing all the staff and policewomen to leave and then allegedly raped her.

Following the allegations, police took the victim to the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan for a medical check-up, which confirmed the woman was raped, Gulf news reported.