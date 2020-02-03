Monday, February 03, 2020
     
13 students killed, 39 injured in a stampede at Kenyan primary school

Some students are reported to have fallen off the third floor during the stampede!

Nairobi Published on: February 03, 2020 23:25 IST
A woman reacts at the Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital following a stampede at Kakamega Primary School (Twitter/Kenyan media)

At least thirteen students were killed in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenyan town of Kakamega on Monday, according to reports in the local media. Thirty-nine students were also seriously injured in the tragedy which occurred after students were running out of the class at 5 PM, as per reports.

Some students are reported to have fallen off the third floor during the stampede, a report in Kenya's Daily Nation said.

Emergency services were rushed to the spot following the incident. Local authorities said that those injured were being treated at a local hospital.

