Shocking! Telangana man keeps grandfather's body in fridge, claims he had no money to perform last rites

In a spine-chilling incident, a man in Telangana's Warangal allegedly kept his grandfather's body in a fridge at their house as he was not having money to perform his last rites.

The deceased, aged between 92-95, had retired as a headmaster and was drawing a pension and staying with his grandson while his other family members reside in the Kamareddy district.

On Thursday, some neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from the house. During the search, the police team found a decomposing body inside the refrigerator, a senior police official told PTI.

Nikhil (23) told the police his grandfather had died three days ago and that he decided to put the body in the fridge as he did not have money for last rites.

'The man told police that his grandfather was bedridden and died of ill health recently. After the death, he had initially wrapped the body with a bedsheet and later kept the body in the fridge. He told police he did this as he was unable to perform the last rites as he did not have money,' the official said.

Police are also investigating if the 23-year-old man hid his grandfather's body to ensure that his pension did not stop, the official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said there were no external injuries on the elderly man's body and he is suspected to have died around six days ago. However, they were also verifying if he was given some poisonous substance.

As of now a case of suspicious death was registered.

