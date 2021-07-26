Rs 3 crore worth gold, cash stolen from co-op society bank in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bank robbers flee with 3 crore worth gold and cash in Palakkad, Kerala

In a major heist, gold and cash totally worth more than Rs three crore was stolen from a cooperative society bank in Palakkad, police said.

The staff of the Marutharoad Cooperative Rural Credit Society Bank discovered around 7.5 kg of gold and Rs 18,000 in cash missing on Monday morning.

Police said the burglars, who had used a hydraulic cutter to gain entry into the bank, had drilled into the door of the strong room. They had also taken away the hard disk of the CCTV in the bank.

Police said they were examining CCTV footage from nearby areas for any possible leads.

They said the bank was closed on Friday evening and opened only on Monday morning.

The state was under complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday in view of the high number of covid cases.

