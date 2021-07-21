Confirmed cases of Zika virus in Kerala rise to 38; preventive activities intensified

Follow us on Image Source : PTI One more Zika virus case reported in Kerala, state tally rises to 38

Kerala on Tuesday reported one more case of Zika virus taking the tally of the mosquito-borne infections in the state to 38 in the state. While addressing the press conference, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that one more person in the state has been diagnosed with the Zika virus. "A 49-year-old woman from Kulathur, Thiruvananthapuram was diagnosed with Zika virus. The virus was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College", said the health minister.

With this, a total of 38 people in the state have been diagnosed with the Zika virus. There are currently 8 active cases. Everyone's health is satisfactory, said Minister.

Yesterday, two more persons had been diagnosed with Zika virus, taking the tally of those infected with the mosquito-borne virus in Kerala to 37, state health minister Veena George said.

Addressing the press conference, George had informed that a 41-year-old woman from Kattaikonam, Thiruvananthapuram and a doctor (31) from Kumarapuram were diagnosed with the virus.

On July 15, five people in Kerala were diagnosed with the Zika virus, taking the state's case tally to 28. Of the five new cases, two had been reported from Anayara, and one each from Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities.

(With ANI inputs)

