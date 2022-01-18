Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Park show cinema hall; 5 fire tenders on the spot
  • Over 50 lakh healthcare, frontline workers taken precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kolkata: Massive fire at Park Show cinema hall, 5 fire tenders at the spot

Kolkata: Massive fire at Park Show cinema hall, 5 fire tenders at the spot

As many as five fire tenders are at the spot to control the fire.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: January 18, 2022 16:16 IST
kolkata fire,kolkata fire news, park show cinema fire news, kolkata fire news, kolkata breaking news
Image Source : ANI

Kolkata Park Show Cinema fire

Kolkata Park Show Cinema Fire News: A massive fire has erupted at the Park Show cinema hall in West Bengal's capital Kolkata.

As many as five fire tenders are at the spot to control the fire.

This is a developing story.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News