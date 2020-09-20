Image Source : PTI 12 Opp parties give notice of no-confidence against RS deputy chairman as farm bills passed

As many as 12 Opposition parties on Sunday gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which two farm Bills were passed in the Upper House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings.

The parties that have submitted the notice include the Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPM, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Rajya Sabha passed The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, through voice votes, amid the din caused by opposition protests.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said 12 parties have given a notice of no-confidence against the deputy chairman, as the manner in which the Bills were passed is a “murder” of democracy.

"Our demand for adjourning the House and division of votes was disallowed,” he said. "We gave a no-confidence against the attitude of Deputy Chairman and the manner in which the Bills were passed."

JD(U) leader Harivansh was reelected as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House on September 14, the first day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The protesting members sat in Rajya Sabha after the House was adjourned following the passage of the Bills.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien also accused the government of "murdering" the Parliamentary system and democracy.

"The government did not allow the Opposition a vote on the farmers' bills. It is a sad day for the Parliamentary democracy," he said.

The TMC MP alleged that the government knew that it did not have the numbers and that is why they did not allow a division of votes.

(With PTI inputs)

