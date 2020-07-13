Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Denied treatment, COVID-19 positive patients seen lying on doorstep of AIIMS hospital in Patna

A heart-wrenching vidoe has emerged in the midst of the rising figures of coronavirus in Bihar. The video is believed to be from AIIMS hospital, Patna. The video which doing rounds on social media is also shared by Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s young face, Tejashwi Yadav. In the video we can see two coronavirus positive patients lying on the doorstep of the hospital wearing PPE kit, one of which is a former government officer. According to reports, the patients were denied admission in the hospital.

पटना एम्स के फुटपाथ पर लेटा व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव है। सरकार, प्रशासन और अस्पताल कोई नहीं सुन रहा है। बिहार में कोरोना के हालात बहुत भयावह है। आने वाले दिनों में स्थिति बेक़ाबू होने वाली है। सरकार जाँच नहीं कर रही, कर रही है तो आँकड़े छुपा रही है। बिहार को अब भगवान बचाए.. pic.twitter.com/IdEpC3u8ZY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 13, 2020

All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna was earlier been designated as dedicated COVID-19 hospital. The Patna district is the worst-hit area in Bihar.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage