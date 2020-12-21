New strain of COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Image Source : FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded that the Centre ban all flights from the UK immediately in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of the new strain in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

"New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in the UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge the central govt to ban all flights from the UK immediately," Kejriwal tweeted.

A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

